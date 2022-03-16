Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,391 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. 7G Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,582,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

