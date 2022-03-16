Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,528,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,536,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $178.80 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $153.44 and a one year high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.03.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

About Sanderson Farms (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.