Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.29 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.7% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $59.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

