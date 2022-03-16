Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 398.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.0% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

