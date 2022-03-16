Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 261 shares of company stock valued at $159,005 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $592.76 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $419.14 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $584.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.45.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

