Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 10,296 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark comprises 0.9% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113,540 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,283,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,079,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,496,000 after acquiring an additional 913,274 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $121.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.22 and its 200 day moving average is $134.97. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

