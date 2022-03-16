Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 120.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,963,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,932 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $15,931,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $195,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIII opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

