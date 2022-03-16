Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Invests $533,000 in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBII. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 25.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter worth $121,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter worth $2,907,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 in the third quarter worth $4,855,000. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge X2 stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Sandbridge X2 Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

