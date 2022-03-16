Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Buys Shares of 82,830 Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OSTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTR. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTR stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

