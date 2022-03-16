Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires Shares of 108,237 D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 108,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
NYSE DNZ opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75. D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.84.
D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.
