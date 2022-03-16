Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Down 9.2%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.11. 5,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,055,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Canadian Solar by 33.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 755,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,142,000 after buying an additional 190,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

