Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Trading Down 9.2%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $30.11. 5,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,055,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.16.
CSIQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.
About Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.
