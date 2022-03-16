Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 700,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.9 days.

Shares of CNNEF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.50. 9,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,736. Canacol Energy has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.0403 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th.

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

