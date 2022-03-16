Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 71,609 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

