Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.99 million. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $35.13 on Wednesday. Calavo Growers has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $621.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

