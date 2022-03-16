CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Lowered to €2.65 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.41) to €2.65 ($2.91) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.74) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. CaixaBank has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.28.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

