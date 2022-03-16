Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 214.57 ($2.79).

CNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 235 ($3.06) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 221 ($2.87) to GBX 227 ($2.95) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 215 ($2.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

LON CNE opened at GBX 190.10 ($2.47) on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.60 ($2.91). The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of £941.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 202.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 192.58.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

