Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Trading 5.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cadre traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. 577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 66,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDRE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cadre in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cadre in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Cadre alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.98.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd.

About Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Cadre Holdings Inc is a manufacturer and distributer of safety and survivability equipment for first responders. The Company’s core products include body armor, explosive ordnance disposal equipment and duty gear. Its primarily brands include Safariland(R) and Med-Eng(R). Cadre Holdings Inc is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.