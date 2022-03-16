Cadence Bank NA Sells 54 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of McKesson by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 6.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $290.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.67. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $291.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.