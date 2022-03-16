Cadence Bank NA Has $947,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,917,000 after acquiring an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after acquiring an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9,054.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

Deere & Company stock opened at $388.47 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $405.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $375.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

