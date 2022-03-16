Cadence Bank NA Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Duke Energy by 245.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $454,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of DUK opened at $106.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.96.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

