Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.00.
NYSE:BURL opened at $196.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
