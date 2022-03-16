Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Receives Hold Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.00.

NYSE:BURL opened at $196.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $171.15 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 88.99%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

