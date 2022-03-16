Bunicorn Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $438,608.87 and $192,035.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00045039 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.19 or 0.06640931 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,744.72 or 0.99949814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00039483 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

