BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.07

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.07 and traded as high as C$4.30. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.27, with a volume of 90,337 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$316.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.54, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.07.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

