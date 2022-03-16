BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) & Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Critical Contrast

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) and Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BT Brands and Darden Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Darden Restaurants 0 4 20 0 2.83

Darden Restaurants has a consensus target price of $168.55, indicating a potential upside of 35.51%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than BT Brands.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and Darden Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands N/A -57.41% 6.75% Darden Restaurants 10.73% 30.83% 7.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BT Brands and Darden Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.16 million 1.18 $790,000.00 N/A N/A Darden Restaurants $7.20 billion 2.21 $629.30 million $6.99 17.79

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats BT Brands on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BT Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BT Brands Inc. is an owner and operator of quick service restaurants. BT Brands Inc. is based in WEST FARGO, ND.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator. The LongHorn Steakhouse segment includes the results of the company-owned LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. The Fine Dining segment consists of the premium brands that operate within the fine-dining sub-segment of full-service dining and includes the results of its company-owned The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s restaurants. The Other Business segment aggregates the remaining brands and includes the results of its company-owned Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze restaurants, and from franchises and consumer-packaged goods sales. The company was founded by William B. Darden in 1938 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

