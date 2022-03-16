BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 39,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,491. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 93.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other BRT Apartments news, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 5,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $125,115.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $169,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970 in the last three months. 37.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.