BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Short Interest Update

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the February 13th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CFO George Zweier sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $169,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ryan Baltimore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $69,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $375,970. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,491. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $422.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

About BRT Apartments (Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.