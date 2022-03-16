BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRP. Raymond James dropped their target price on BRP Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

BRP stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $26.18. 1,491,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,671. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.90 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John A. Valentine acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.34 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $333,302.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,617 shares of company stock valued at $621,428. Insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 10,767.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,628 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,645,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,685,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,974,000 after purchasing an additional 273,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

