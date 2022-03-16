Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 1,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 190,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $17.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

