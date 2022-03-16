Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at National Bank Financial

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from $68.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BBU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of BBU stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,001. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.22. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $25.93 and a 52 week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

