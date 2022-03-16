Brokerages Set Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Target Price at $30.86

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $32.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $347,510 and have sold 54,942 shares worth $1,607,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

