Brokerages Set Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Target Price at $3.20

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGB. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.38 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at $588,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the second quarter valued at $649,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Taseko Mines by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after buying an additional 509,611 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGB traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,750. The company has a market cap of $575.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.21. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

