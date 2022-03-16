Brokerages Set PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) PT at $28.56

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,758,000 after buying an additional 500,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 14,984.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 44,963 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWSC traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $17.60. 681,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.58. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.20. As a group, analysts expect that PowerSchool will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.