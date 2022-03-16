Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Price Target at C$42.00

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$42.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, Senior Officer Steven Busby sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.89, for a total value of C$27,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,852,615.20.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$33.90 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$26.52 and a 1 year high of C$43.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

