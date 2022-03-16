Brokerages Set JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT at $18.96

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.96.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,923,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $23,103,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,354,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,853,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,594,640. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.71.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.