Brokerages Set EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Price Target at $27.60

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,059,000. Forrestal Agricultural Corp purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,175,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $169,716,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,875,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. 143,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,412,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.08. EQT has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.47%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

