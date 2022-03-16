Brokerages Set 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Price Target at $22.33

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

DIBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,986. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sarah Liebel sold 33,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $387,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIBS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,393,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

