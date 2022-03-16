Brokerages Expect Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OWLT opened at $2.60 on Friday. Owlet has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amazon com Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Owlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth $979,000. Institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

