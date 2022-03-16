Brokerages Expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LSCC. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Shares of LSCC opened at $55.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $49,303.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $159,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,957 shares of company stock valued at $20,439,254 in the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,096,000 after acquiring an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after acquiring an additional 255,695 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after acquiring an additional 206,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,678,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100,412 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

