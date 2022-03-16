Brokerages Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $55.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.00 million. Lakeland Financial reported sales of $56.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $228.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $223.90 million to $233.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $245.35 million, with estimates ranging from $241.70 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 505,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,546,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

LKFN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,455. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.