Brokerages Expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) to report $2.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. Assurant posted sales of $2.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $10.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $10.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.22 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

NYSE AIZ traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,804. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.13. Assurant has a 1-year low of $136.03 and a 1-year high of $173.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Assurant by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Assurant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Assurant by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

