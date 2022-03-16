Brokerages Expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $293.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) will post $293.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $291.30 million and the highest is $294.40 million. Agiliti posted sales of $235.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Agiliti had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 2.31%.

AGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Agiliti from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $541,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,577 shares of company stock worth $3,892,185 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Agiliti by 20.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $8,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at $6,681,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agiliti in the fourth quarter valued at $6,647,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $5,531,000. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 3,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,452. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 90.53. Agiliti has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

