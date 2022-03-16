Brokerages Anticipate TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. TTM Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

