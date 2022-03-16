Brokerages Anticipate Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the highest is $3.98 billion. Reinsurance Group of America posted sales of $3.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will report full-year sales of $16.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.23 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Reinsurance Group of America.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.36.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.18. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.