Brokerages Anticipate Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.62. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $169.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

COLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 744,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.45 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

