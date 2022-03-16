Brokerages Anticipate aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. aTyr Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,423. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,387,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $14,210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 302.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 482,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

