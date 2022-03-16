Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.380-$1.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

BNL stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. 7,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,878. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.22. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.57.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 26.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.61%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $86,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,260,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,953,000 after buying an additional 1,772,235 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,009,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after buying an additional 214,757 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 180,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

