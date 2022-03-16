Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $673.64.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $592.76 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $242.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $584.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 261 shares of company stock valued at $159,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $413,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.