British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires £152.40 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter acquired 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £152.40 ($198.18).
Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 14th, Simon Carter bought 27 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £147.15 ($191.35).
LON:BLND opened at GBX 502.80 ($6.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95. British Land Company Plc has a one year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.74) and a one year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.33). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 531.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 519.76.
British Land Company Profile (Get Rating)
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.