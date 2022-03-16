British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Acquires £152.40 in Stock

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter acquired 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 508 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £152.40 ($198.18).

Simon Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get British Land alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Simon Carter bought 27 shares of British Land stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.09) per share, with a total value of £147.15 ($191.35).

LON:BLND opened at GBX 502.80 ($6.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95. British Land Company Plc has a one year low of GBX 441.70 ($5.74) and a one year high of GBX 563.80 ($7.33). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 531.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 519.76.

BLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 585 ($7.61) to GBX 630 ($8.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.50) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 618 ($8.04) to GBX 650 ($8.45) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.93).

British Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.