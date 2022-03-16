Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after acquiring an additional 282,147 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

