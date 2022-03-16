Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 336,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 350,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 41,270 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,762. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $33.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.22.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.